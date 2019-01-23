Carrie Underwood Gives Birth: See Her Sweetest Mother-Son Moments

by alyssa morin | Wed., 23 Jan. 2019 1:16 PM

Carrie Underwood, Baby, Jacob

Carrie Underwood just welcomed a baby boy, and her heart couldn't be more full!

Her sweet bundle of joy, Jacob Bryan Fisher, "entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday," the country singer wrote in a heartwarming Instagram post. "His mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!"

In her post, she shared a series of intimate moments, including an adorable picture of her husband, Mike Fisher, holding the baby. 

"Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed," the superstar wrote on Wednesday, Jan. 23. "Life is good..." It is, indeed! 

This is the couple's second child; they have a 3-year-old son, Isaiah Michael Fisher. Baby Jacob will certainly have a big brother to look up to. 

The singer shared she was expecting last August. Not only did she announce her "Cry Pretty 360 Tour," but she revealed she was pregnant with baby number two. "You might be wondering or asking, 'Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?' Well...yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolute over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond," she said on Instagram

Take a look at her sweet mother-son moments, below. Trust us, you'll swoon. 

Carrie Underwood, Baby, Jacob

Instagram

The Singer Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

The "Love Wins" singer shared the exciting news that she gave birth to her sweet baby boy, Jacob Bryan Fisher. "Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed," she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "Life is good..."

Carrie Underwood

Instagram

Giving a Few Pre-Show Hugs

"This was about 30 seconds before I went on stage tonight," Underwood wrote on Instagram.

Carrie Underwood

Instagram

Working Out Together

Underwood shared a video of her doing some yoga with her "workout buddy."

Carrie Underwood

Instagram

Supporting Mom's Work

While visiting Dick's Sporting Goods with his dad, Isaiah stopped to hug a poster of his mother.

Carrie Underwood

Instagram

Cuddling Up in the Beauty Chair

"He doesn't care that Mommy had to get ready for a show...all he knows is that he woke up cranky from his nap and needed a cuddle...and I was more than happy to comply," she wrote on Instagram.

Carrie Underwood

Instagram

Enjoying the Day at Sesame Place

Isaiah was so excited to see Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster and all of their friends.

Carrie Underwood

Instagram

Baking Christmas Cookies

While Underwood claimed she had never baked Christmas cookies before, she was happy to start this tradition with her little man.

Carrie Underwood

Instagram

Showing Mama Some Love

Talk about spelling out how you truly feel.

Carrie Underwood

Instagram

Chowing Down

"Enjoy it, baby boy...when you're an adult, sticking your face in the bowl to lick the bottom is 'frowned upon,'" the proud mom wrote on Instagram.

Mike Fisher, Carrie Underwood, Isaiah Fisher

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Watching Mommy and Daddy Share a Smooch

The little man looked up at his parents as his dad was honored for his 1,000th NHL hockey game.

Carrie Underwood

Instagram

Appreciating Her Son's Art

"Yeah, that's pretty accurate," Underwood wrote on Instagram in regards to her son's painting.

Now that baby Jacob has entered the world, we can't wait to see what updates Carrie shares with her fans. Congrats to the happy couple! 

