Inside Bachelor Alum Vanessa Grimaldi's New Romance With Josh Wolfe

by Jess Cohen | Wed., 23 Jan. 2019 12:57 PM

Vanessa Grimaldi

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Vanessa Grimaldi has a new boyfriend!

E! News has learned that the 31-year-old Bachelor alum and special education teacher, who called it quits with fiancé Nick Viall in Aug. 2017, has been dating Josh Wolfe since last year. Wolfe is the Director of Outreach and Programming for the Canadian Jewish Political Affairs Committee in Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

"They started dating late last year and they met through friends," a source tells E! News of the Montreal native's new romance. "She's very happy and he seems like a good guy."

The world got to know Grimaldi on season 21 of the ABC reality series, where she met Viall. The duo got engaged on the show's season finale.

Read

What's in The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi's Makeup Bag?

Five months after Bachelor Nation watched them get engaged, Viall and Grimaldi announced their split.

Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi

Patrick Gray

"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement," the duo told E! News in a joint statement at the time. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."

Grimaldi previously opened up about her ideal man on iHeartRadio's podcast Help! I Suck at Dating with Dean Unglert.

"I don't care if you have a million followers. I don't care," she said. "I'd rather you not have Instagram. I'd rather you not know I was ever on the show."

