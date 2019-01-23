Get a Look At Jon Cryer As Lex Luthor on Supergirl

A pretty major player is on his way to Supergirl.

In season four, episode 15, we'll finally get to meet the imprisoned Lex Luthor, brother to Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath), son to Lillian Luthor (Brenda Strong), and as was announced back in November, he'll be played by none other than Jon Cryer, star of Two and a Half Men.

It was a curious casting choice to be sure, and now that we've got our first look at Cryer as Lex Luthor, we're still curious. The first pic released by the CW shows Luthor glaring through the door of a maximum security jail cell, arms crossed, bald as ever, and all we can think is that we're going to have to get Two and a Half Men and Smallville's Michael Rosenbaum out of our heads for this to make sense.