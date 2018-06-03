Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Have a Glam Friends Reunion

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., 3 Jun. 2018 12:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox

Getty Images

This is the One Where Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Got Us All Nostalgic Again.

The 49-year-old and 53-year-old Friends alumni are friends in real life and meet up occasionally. On Saturday, they got glammed up and attended the Chanel Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans benefit for NRDC Malibu. Aniston wore a black double breasted billowy pantsuit and Cox sported an equally chic outfit made up of black silk pants and a white shirt, complete with a black tie draped loosely around her neck. Both carried sparkling purses.

Last month, the two were photographed on a night out with Ellen DeGeneres. A month earlier, Cox threw Aniston a birthday party.

Photos

Friends Couples Ranked, and No. 1 May Shock You...

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox

Getty Images

In March, Cox revealed that she, Aniston and fellow Friends actress Lisa Kudrow are in an ongoing group text.

Friends aired for 10 seasons until 2004 and other former cast members have also reunited periodically since then.

In 2016, Cox, Kudrow, Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer reunited for an NBC special honoring Friends director James Burrows. Matthew Perry, who was doing a play in London at the time, appeared in a videotaped message.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Aniston , Courteney Cox , Friends , Reunion , Nostalgia , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, 2018 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Mike Fisher

Hilary Duff, Luca Comrie

19 Times Hilary Duff Was Real AF About Being a Mom

Lex Luthor, Supergirl, Jon Cryer

Get a Look At Jon Cryer As Lex Luthor on Supergirl

Cardi B, Super Bowl, Commercial

Cardi B and Steve Carell's Pepsi Super Bowl Teaser Has Arrived, Okurr!

5 Things About "Roma" Star Yalitza Aparicio

Olga, Steven, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Olga and Steven Reunite in Russia Before Taking One Big Relationship Step

All the Details on Cardi B's Las Vegas Residency

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.