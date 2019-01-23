Cardi B and Steve Carell's Pepsi Super Bowl Teaser Has Arrived, Okurr!

A teaser for Cardi B's Super Bowl commercial is here, okurr?

Last week, a source confirmed to E! News that the 26-year-old "I Like It" rapper recently filmed a Pepsi commercial, which is set to debut Feb. 3 during the 2019 Super Bowl. On Wednesday, Pepsi released a new teaser for the commercial, showing Cardi, dressed up in red, white and blue along with her diamond Pepsi can, sitting in a booth at a diner. The five-second clip shows Cardi making a surprised face as she taps her nails on the can.

The company also dropped a longer, 26-second teaser for the commercial on Wednesday, featuring Steve Carell.