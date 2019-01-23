90 Day Fiancé's Olga and Steven Reunite in Russia Before Taking One Big Relationship Step

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., 23 Jan. 2019 11:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Olga, Steven, 90 Day Fiance

Instagram

Reunited and it feels so good!

Just a couple of weeks after 90 Day Fiancé concluded another dramatic season, one couple appears to still be going strong.

In fact, they're more than ready to take a big step in their relationship.

As documented on Instagram, Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova came together in Russia with their baby boy Aleksandr "Alex" Frend. They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Lucky for fans, there appears to be a whole lot of happiness.

"Today was the funniest day ever @frendsteven," Olga shared on Instagram while enjoying a day of snowboarding with her man. Steven added, "Fun day."

Photos

90 Day Fiancé Couples: Who's Still Together?

So what's next on the agenda for these two lovebirds?

The goal is likely for the pair to head back to America to start their new lives together. There's just one little task: Olga needs to complete her K-1 visa process.

Until the coast is clear, we decided to compile just some of the family's best moments in our gallery below.

Olga, Steven, 90 Day Fiance

Instagram

Clear Skys, Full Hearts

Who needs to celebrate winter when you have the sun shining bright? "I have a lot of old photos which I would love to post #nowinter," Olga shared on Instagram. 

Olga, Steven, 90 Day Fiance

Instagram

Snow Buddies

"Our first photo back together," Steven shared in 2019. "Our babes is taking a nap with grandma so we decided to take a walk." 

Olga, Steven, 90 Day Fiance

Instagram

Smile Time

When taking to Instagram Stories, Steven documented some quality family time with his adorable baby. 

Article continues below

Olga, Steven, 90 Day Fiance

Instagram

90 Day Angels

Steven may have recently been hacked on Instagram. But that won't stop the TLC reality star from sharing new memories on social media. 

Olga, Steven, 90 Day Fiance

Instagram

Reunited

"Today was the funniest day ever," Olga shared on Instagram after riding the slopes with her man. "@frendsteven." 

Olga, Steven, 90 Day Fiance

Instagram

Around the World

Their love story may be unique. But for Olga and Steven, they are making their romance work all around the world. 

Article continues below

Olga, Steven, 90 Day Fiance

Instagram

Greetings

"2018 was like a roller coasters, just exactly how I love," Olga shared on Instagram with a photo of her family. "Full of surprises and miracles." 

Olga, Steven, 90 Day Fiance

Instagram

Our Little Family

Baby Aleksandr "Alex" Frend looks so cute when snuggling up to mom and dad. 

Stay tuned to see what's next for this 90 Day Fiancé couple.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will debut spring 2019 on TLC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 90 Day Fiancé , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
Latest News

"90 Day Fiance" Renewed Despite Real-World Legal Drama

Lex Luthor, Supergirl, Jon Cryer

Get a Look At Jon Cryer As Lex Luthor on Supergirl

Gabriel Macht, Suits

Suits Ending With Upcoming Season 9

Anthony Scaramucci, Celebrity Big Brother, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Did Anthony Scaramucci Leave Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Already?

Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa Will Mentor Real Estate Flippers in His Own HGTV Pilot

Jennifer, Real Housewives of New Jersey, RHONJ

This The Real Housewives of New Jersey Dinner Quickly Turns Into a Massive Fight Over...a Necklace?

This Is Us

This Is Us Has Big Plans for Jack's Life After Exploring Vietnam and Nicky

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.