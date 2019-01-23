Reunited and it feels so good!

Just a couple of weeks after 90 Day Fiancé concluded another dramatic season, one couple appears to still be going strong.

In fact, they're more than ready to take a big step in their relationship.

As documented on Instagram, Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova came together in Russia with their baby boy Aleksandr "Alex" Frend. They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Lucky for fans, there appears to be a whole lot of happiness.

"Today was the funniest day ever @frendsteven," Olga shared on Instagram while enjoying a day of snowboarding with her man. Steven added, "Fun day."