Taraji P. Henson wants to clarify her opinion about R&B star R. Kelly after comparing boycotts of him and disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

Since-deleted Instagram Story videos the actress posted this week showed that more people promoted the #MuteRKelly hashtag and different versions of it on the social network than #MuteHarveyWeinstein and #MuteWeinstein. The former has trended on social media in recent weeks due to the Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly, which focuses on women who allegedly underwent sexual, mental and physical abuse by the singer, who has denied any misconduct and has not been charged with a crime.

Following an online backlash over her Instagram video, Henson tweeted on Tuesday, "LET ME BE CLEAR R. KELLY IS GUILTY AND WRONG AND SHOULD BE MUTED PERIOD!!!!!"

Many users had pointed out that using the word "mute" against Kelly rather than against Weinstein made sense because the former makes music that can be physically muted, and also noted that unlike Kelly, Weinstein has been charged with a sex crime.