"I don't know, I think everyone has this opinion that once you do get fit and healthy, that you always stay that way. And I understand that because they see where you're at currently, not where you've come from," says Liv Lo between sips of coffee. She pauses and proceeds to lick milk froth from her lips before continuing, "And so, I would definitely say, no, I haven't always been this fit. I have my personal goals and the things that I am always working towards. I'm still a work in progress".

And such is the paradox of the high profiled individual harbouring delusions of non-grandeur — making her so incredibly human, and instantly likeable. One can't help but fall in love with Lo.