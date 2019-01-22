Drake and Younes Bendjima Sued for Alleged Nightclub Attack

UPDATE: Drake, Younes Bendjima and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. were slapped with a lawsuit by a man who alleges they orchestrated a physical attack against him outside a Los Angeles nightclub in March 2018.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Bennet Sipes claims he went to see his girlfriend, who was allegedly talking to Drake, Bendjima and Beckham in the VIP section of Delilah. From there, the documents state an "argument" broke out between the defendants and plaintiff. Sipes then claims he witnessed Drake signal to his private security a "throat slash" hand gesture, which he states in the documents as being understood as "some type of physical threat towards himself."

Sipes alleges that as he was attempting to enter a bathroom, Bendjima and members of Drake and Beckham's entourage proceeded to "push, shove, kick and repeatedly punch [him] in the face and body." The lawsuit continues, "During all times relevant to this incident, no personnel from Delilah took any action to prevent the defendants and their personal from attacking the plaintiff."

He is seeking repayment of all damages incurred, including past and future wage loss, hospital and medical expenses, as well as attorneys' fees. Sipes' attorney adds in a statement to E! News, "We gave the defendants' months to settle this claim without litigation, but when they failed to be accountable for their actions, we were left with no choice but to file suit to seek justice for our client."

Meanwhile, a source close to Drake denies his involvement in the incident, saying, "Drake was there in a group; he never ordered anyone to beat anyone up. The video didn't catch him beating up anyone."

E! News has reached out to the defendants' respective reps for comment.

A newly surfaced video has brought Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, back into the spotlight.

According to what appears to be security camera footage posted by TMZ, the model was among a group of people at West Hollywood hot spot Delilah in the early hours of March 24.