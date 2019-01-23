12 Powerful Mental Health Quotes from Celebrities

In the spirit of this week's theme, Winning 2019, we've stopped, taken a minute and reflected on the state of our mental well-being for the start of the year. But it's not us mere mortals who need a mental break from time to time — with the rise of social media and almost 24 hour access, celebrities are speaking out about taking time off to rest and recover their mental wellness. From Ariana Grande speaking out about finding help when you need it, to Chrissy Teigen 's open honesty about her postpartum depression, these female celebrities are making it OK to talk about mental health in a public space. If you're finding yourself in need of such a break, read on to get inspired by these stars who opened up about their struggles with mental health.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/Shutterstock Selena Gomez "I wish more people would talk about therapy. We girls, we're taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back, the girl who's down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart," the singer and actress told Vogue in 2017.

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC Kendall Jenner "I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks," the model told Harper's BAZAAR in February 2018. "Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it's hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love. ... You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it's hard to stay positive. It's hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity."

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock Cara Delevingne "Being vulnerable is actually a strength and not a weakness — that's why more and more mental health is such an important thing to talk about," the model/actress said on This Morning in 2017. "It's the same as being physically sick. And when you keep all those things inside, when you bottle them up, it makes you ill."

Article continues below

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for W Magazine Lili Reinhart "You are the one thing in this world, above all other things, that you must never give up on," the Riverdale star wrote on her Instagram in 2017. "When I was in middle school, I was struggling with severe anxiety and depression and the help and support I received from my family and a therapist saved my life. Asking for help is the first step. You are more precious to this world than you'll ever know."

Steve Granitz/WireImage Emma Stone "I drew a little green monster on my shoulder that speaks to me in my ear and tells me all these things that aren't true. And every time I listen to it, it grows bigger," she told Rolling Stone in 2016. "If I listen to it enough, it crushes me. But if I turn my head and keep doing what I'm doing—let it speak to me, but don't give it the credit it needs—then it shrinks down and fades away."

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Dakota Johnson "Sometimes I panic to the point where I don't know what I'm thinking or doing," the actress told Another magazine in 2015. "I have a full anxiety attack…. I have them all the time anyway, but with auditioning it's bad. I'm so terrified of it."

Article continues below

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Adele "I'm very available to depression. I can slip in and out of it quite easily," said the 25 singer to Vanity Fair in 2016. "It started when my granddad died, when I was about 10, and while I never had a suicidal thought, I have been in therapy, lots."

Matt Cowan/Getty Images Lady Gaga "I have struggled for a long time, both being public and not public about my mental health issues or my mental illness. But I truly believe that secrets keep you sick," the singer revealed at the Global Changemakers Award at Children Mending Hearts' Empathy Rocks fundraiser in 2018. "We bring people together to have real, honest conversations and to be kind. Kindness is not an afterthought to our work. It is the driving power for everything we do. It is the lens we view every challenge through. It is framing the way we put everything around every possible solution."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby Katy Perry "I have had bouts of situational depression and my heart was broken last year because, unknowingly, I put so much validity in the reaction of the public, and the public didn't react in the way I had expected to…which broke my heart," the singer told Vogue Australia in her August 2018 cover interview. She also talked about the trope of the tortured artist in the music industry. She said, "I was with someone recently who asked: ‘Well, don't you think that if you do too much therapy it will take away your artistic process?' And I told them: ‘The biggest lie that we've ever been sold is that we as artists have to stay in pain to create.'"

Article continues below

Brad Barket/BET/Getty Images for BET Michelle Obama "Sadly, too often, the stigma around mental health prevents people who need help from seeking it. But that simply doesn't make any sense," the former First Lady of the United States told The Huffington Post in 2016. "Whether an illness affects your heart, your arm or your brain, it's still an illness, and there shouldn't be any distinction. We would never tell someone with a broken leg that they should stop wallowing and get it together. We don't consider taking medication for an ear infection something to be ashamed of. We shouldn't treat mental health conditions any differently. Instead, we should make it clear that getting help isn't a sign of weakness - it's a sign of strength - and we should ensure that people can get the treatment they need."

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. Ariana Grande "lmaoaoo this is funny as f--k but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times," the singer wrote on Twitter in 2018. "If you're afraid to ask for help, don't be. u don't have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma. i've got a lot of work to do but it's a start to even be aware that it's possible."

Instagram Chrissy Teigen "After Luna, I was drinking too much. I wasn't eating as much because I was full from drinking. I wasn't being good to my body. I remember being so bruised from nothing," she told Women's Health of her postpartum depression. But she made her mental health a priority and got help, "It's like, what could be more important than mental health? What's more important than being proud of yourself and doing the best you can for your body?"