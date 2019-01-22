Karl Lagerfeld was noticeably absent from Chanel's Paris Fashion Week shows.

While celebs Kristen Stewart, Tessa Thompson, Tilda Swinton, Marion Cotillard, Pharrell Williams and Sofia Coppola were all in attendance at the presentation on Tuesday, Lagerfeld was nowhere to be found when it came time for his final bow. So where was the 85-year-old creative director during the show?

According to the fashion house, Lagerfeld was "feeling tired" and asked Virginie Viard to step in for him.

"CHANEL presented its Spring-Summer 2019 Haute Couture collection this morning at the Grand Palais, in a Mediterranean garden setting," Chanel tells E! News in a statement. "The collection, designed by Karl Lagerfeld, is inspired by his favorite period, the eighteenth century."