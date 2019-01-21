Larissa Dos Santos Lima is setting the record straight on claims that she threatened to commit suicide in her fight with husband Colt Johnson.

The reality star shared a note to her followers on Monday evening in an attempt to clear the air surrounding her heated fight with her soon-to-be-ex-husband. "Dear followers, friends and family, I would like to clarify that the rumors about drug abuse or suicide attempts are not true. I love for my life so much that I would never try to do something like this," the 32-year-old wrote. "These allegations are completely false and I have all my medical records to prove it."

Moreover, the star adds that she is "going through a difficult moment" in her life and hopes that people will respect her wish for privacy. She promises, however, that she will explain everything that is going on in a video when she feels it is the "right time."