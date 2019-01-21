by Cydney Contreras | Mon., 21 Jan. 2019 7:25 PM
Larissa Dos Santos Lima is setting the record straight on claims that she threatened to commit suicide in her fight with husband Colt Johnson.
The reality star shared a note to her followers on Monday evening in an attempt to clear the air surrounding her heated fight with her soon-to-be-ex-husband. "Dear followers, friends and family, I would like to clarify that the rumors about drug abuse or suicide attempts are not true. I love for my life so much that I would never try to do something like this," the 32-year-old wrote. "These allegations are completely false and I have all my medical records to prove it."
Moreover, the star adds that she is "going through a difficult moment" in her life and hopes that people will respect her wish for privacy. She promises, however, that she will explain everything that is going on in a video when she feels it is the "right time."
Earlier this month, Colt and Larissa engaged in a fist fight that resulted in Larissa's arrest on charges of battery, domestic violence and a misdemeanor. Colt was not arrested.
The fight was apparently sparked by Larissa's discovery that Colt bought porn, which she found the receipt for.
Their dispute ultimately caused Colt to officially file for divorce from Larissa, who he has been married to for less than a year.
Larissa has since launched a GoFundMe campaign to help her pay "for my divorce and for my new start." However, the account has since been taken down since it was reported to GoFundMe for going against their terms and conditions.
"It's important to me. The immigration attorney, the divorce attorney and the criminal attorney. The kind of attorney I have to talk to about my case... I not feel happy about it, I not feel proud about it, but it's something that I really need," she said of creating another GoFundMe account.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?