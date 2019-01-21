See Every Incredible Look From Lady Gaga's Dual Las Vegas Shows

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Sin City looks good on Lady Gaga.
On Sunday evening, the pop superstar took the stage inside the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort for opening night of Lady Gaga Jazz and Piano, the second part of her wildly popular Las Vegas residency stint. Unlike Lady Gaga Enigma, which revisits her classic hits through the lens of Gaga's alien alter-ego, the latter production features stripped-down versions of her catalogue and music from The Great American Songbook.
A common thread seen throughout Enigma and Jazz and Piano? Gaga's affinity for groundbreaking yet timeless style.
From custom Tom Ford to bedazzled Ralph Lauren and every Jimmy Choo stiletto in between, the "Applause" songstress' Las Vegas lookbook should not be overlooked.
So if you've yet to snag your tickets to Gaga's dual residencies, check out every showstopping outfit below:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Luck Be a Lady Gaga
Beauty in black! The singer kicks off Lady Gaga Jazz and Piano in a Natali Germanotta gown and larger-than-life Rinaldi headpiece.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
A Class Act
Gaga changes into a bejeweled Ralph Lauren gown and Jimmy Choo silver heels, which she pairs with a luxurious feather boa.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Dynamic Duo
The A Star Is Born actress reunites with Tony Bennett for opening night of Lady Gaga Jazz and Piano.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
And All That Jazz
Gaga is perfectly pink in an extravagant ensemble by Schiaparelli.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Curtain Call
She bids one final farewell to the audience in a feminine Ralph Lauren tuxedo.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas
Take Me To Your Leader
The world-famous performer touches down on Earth in an armor-inspired suit by Asher Levine.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas
Going Gaga for Gaga
The 32-year-old wears a sparkling silver catsuit by Tom Ford and plays a keytar while suspended over the audience.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas
Egg-cellent
Kodak moment! Suspended in the air and seated in an egg-shaped platform, the pop star channels her inner alien in a lime green ruffle coat and coordinating leather bodysuit.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas
Venus
The 6-time Grammy winner shows some skin in a custom-made shimmering latex bodysuit by Vex.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas
Just Dance
Gaga shines in a metallic purple bikini and sheer cape.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas
Showstopping
Gaga performs with her backup dancers in a black and neon green bondage-style bodysuit and matching boots.