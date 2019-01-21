Congratulations?

The nominations for the 2019 Razzie Awards (otherwise known as the Golden Raspberry Awards) have been announced, and something tells us President Donald Trump might have something to tweet about it. Trump was "honored" in the Worst Actor category for his appearance—as himself it's important to note—in documentaries Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9.

The Razzies, which will be held one day before the 2019 Oscars on Feb. 23, are notorious for celebrating the "worst" films and performances from across the past year.

Check out the complete list of nominees below:

Worst Picture

Gotti

The Happytime Murders

Holmes & Watson

Robin Hood

Winchester

Worst Actress

Jennifer Garner, Peppermint

Amber Heard, London Fields

Melissa McCarthy, The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party

Helen Mirren, Winchester

Amanda Seyfried, The Clapper

Worst Actor

Johnny Depp (Voice Only), Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell, Holmes & Watson

John Travolta, Gotti

Donald J. Trump (As Himself), Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Bruce Willis, Death Wish