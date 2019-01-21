Julie Chen once described her approach to dealing with marital conflict.

"I won't even be in the room for you to ask what's the matter," she shared on Larry King Now in 2016. "I will ice you out."

Chen was referring to what happened the one time her husband, Leslie Moonves, overstepped during an argument.

Asked what the secret was to their enduring marriage, Chen recalled, "Very early on my husband said to me, 'Let's never say something to the other person where—just know anything you say, you can't take it back.' So never hit below the belt, no matter how emotional you're feeling, or vulnerable, or hurt, or angry. And we really don't fight. We don't fight.

"I'm a very easygoing person," she continued. "I wake up happy. And my husband, he has learned how to count to 10 backwards in his head. He says, 'you have no idea how many times I bite my tongue.' Because the one time he didn't—he doesn't respond well to ice cold. I will shut off and shut down."