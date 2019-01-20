Cardi B Slams Tomi Lahren in Political Twitter Battle

Cardi B has a few things to say to Tomi Lahren.

Earlier this week, the "I Like It" rapper took to social media to address the government shutdown and the current political environment. "Our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a f--king wall," she told her followers in a video message. "And we really need to take this serious."

"I feel like we need to take some action," Cardi continued. "I don't know what type of action, bitch, because this not what I do, but, bitch, I'm scared. This is crazy, and I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to f--king work to not get motherf--king paid."