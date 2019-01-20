James Devaney/GC Images; Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com
by Jess Cohen | Sun., 20 Jan. 2019 11:00 AM
James Devaney/GC Images; Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com
Justin Bieber wants in on Kylie Jenner's tropical getaway.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her beau, Travis Scott, are currently on vacation with their daughter, Stormi Webster, to celebrate her first birthday. Kylie has been posting sweet snaps to social media throughout the weekend, showing off the gorgeous location.
"don't ever wanna leave," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned one breathtaking photo of the beachside paradise.
"Wow lucky where's the invite to hails and i," Justin commented on the post after seeing the picture.
In response, Kylie, who has been friends with Hailey and Justin for years, told the "Boyfriend" singer, "lolll you love birds can come next time."
Kylie and Travis kicked off the birthday celebrations for their baby girl a few weeks early.
Stormi will officially celebrate her golden birthday on Feb. 1.
Earlier this month, Kylie admitted to her fans that she was already wrapping birthday presents for her daughter. Kylie actually confessed all the way back in June that she'd been thinking about Stormi's first birthday party.
While on her way to celebrate Khloe Kardashian's 34th birthday over the summer, Kylie shared some party details with her fans on Snapchat. "Stormi is gonna be five months this weekend, which really is trippin' me out," Kylie told her social media followers. "That means we're halfway to a year, almost, and I'm already thinking about her first birthday and how it's gonna be epic, OK?"
Kylie added that she was going to do "super magical unicorn theme" but North West and Penelope Disick beat her to it. "So I have to think of something else," she shared with her fans.
