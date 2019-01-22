Editor's Letter: Your Guide To Winning 2019

We're well into 2019 (is it the third week of January already?) and by now, the enormity of our new year resolutions should have sunk in and the desire to make a change should have taken over right?

Right.

In a perfect world, we'd all be well on our way towards to goals but sometimes, we just need to get that little push. Here at E! Asia, we've noticed that our favourite celebrities are all taking time to focus on, not just their physical health, but their mental well-being, too. Enter: The very first of our themed weeks for 2019. Dedicated to both physical and mental health, Winning 2019 is your guide to start your year on the right foot.