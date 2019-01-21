Filipinos top the global charts for daily usage, averaging almost four hours of social time (!) which begs the question, how much time are you really spending scrolling social feeds?

It's hard to ignore the negative impact social media is having on not just our productivity but also our mental & emotional wellbeing. As a slew of celebrities take social media breaks — Selena, Ariana and others — more of us are recognising the value of time away from our apps. Social consumption has been linked with increased anxiety, depressive symptoms and low self-esteem as we unfairly compare our lives to the seemingly perfectly curated feeds of strangers. Also, much like an addiction, that like, follow or comment is driving a dopamine rush that we are seeking to recreate repeatedly.