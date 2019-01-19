World, meet Christian Jones.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently hired a new high-level staffer, who was spotted out with the Duchess of Sussex just days after news broke that her bodyguard quit. Jones joins The Firm as the new Deputy Communications Secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Prince William and Kate Middleton) and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan and Jones were seen talking over lunch in London on Friday. The Duchess wore a navy coat, light blue jeans and nude pumps. Jones donned a black coat and scarf.

Here's everything we know so far about Christian Jones.