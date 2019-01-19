Ariana Grande Sends Message to Mac Miller on His Birthday

Ariana Grande took a moment away from celebrating her new chart-topping song "7 Rings" to mourn her ex, Mac Miller

Miller would have turned 27 on Saturday and many fans and loved ones—including Grande—sent their elegiac birthday wishes to him. "miss u," Grande tweeted right after midnight.

The artists dated for about two years and broke up in May, but the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer has shown no shortage of love for him since his sudden and tragic death on September 7.

About a week after his death, Grande posted a video of him telling a story while they ate dinner together. "i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times," she captioned it. "i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest."