Kate Jones/True Food Kitchen
by Jess Cohen | Fri., 18 Jan. 2019 3:34 PM
Oprah Winfrey surprised attendees at True Food Kitchen's Winter Harvest Community Dinner this week.
On Thursday, the award-winning restaurant brand, devoted to the understanding of positive nutrition and healthy living, celebrated its new seasonal menu with an intimate dinner at its Pasadena, Calif. restaurant. True Food Kitchen investor Winfrey made a special guest appearance at the dinner, where she and fellow attendees, including True Food Kitchen CEO Christine Barone, enjoyed food prepared by the brand's lead chef, Robert McCormick.
The dinner is part of an ongoing series in support of the brand's mission to bring people together to eat better, feel better and celebrate a passion for healthy living.
The dinner included a healthy four-course dinner with accompanying specialty cocktails featuring produce from Winfrey's Maui farm.
The menu featured dishes—served family style—and specialty cocktails.
Burrata & Spinach Tart, Sweet & Sour Winter Squash, Grilled Broccolini, Mauritius Island Red Fish, Spiced Yacón Pie, Rose Margarita and Irish Coffee were among the menu items.
