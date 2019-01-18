The women just think Colton's so sexy in his pirate captain costume, and Demi naturally declares that she herself is life's greatest treasure so he doesn't even have to keep looking. Meanwhile, all we can concentrate on is the fact that there's been a place in Los Angeles where we could have learned to sword fight on a pirate ship and we had no idea!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.