Future Slams Russell Wilson Over His Relationship With Ciara

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Fri., 18 Jan. 2019 1:25 PM
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Future has a few things to say about Russell Wilson.
The 35-year-old rapper, who just released his new album The Wizrd, has opened up about his ex, Ciara, and her now-husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Wilson in a candid new interview. Future and Ciara, who share 4-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn together, called off their engagement in 2014. She went on to start a relationship with Wilson in 2015, tying the knot a year later. The couple welcomed daughter Sienna Princess Wilson in April 2017.
On Thursday, Future shared his thoughts on Wilson and Ciara's relationship in an interview on Beats 1 radio.
Russell Wilson Keeps Serving Up Relationship Goals—This Is Why Ciara Thinks She's the Luckiest Woman Ever
"He do exactly what she tell him to do," Future said of Wilson and Ciara's relationship. "He's not being a man in that position."
"He not tellin' her, 'Chill out with that on the internet. Don't even talk to him, I'm your husband! You better not even bring Future's name up!'" Future went on to say. "If that was me, she couldn't even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn't even bring her exes' names up."
He added, "Don't give that s--t no energy."
Future, who has been in an ongoing custody battle with Ciara, also claimed in the interview that the "1,2 Step" singer first introduced their son to Wilson without talking to him about it.
You can check out more from the interview with Future HERE.
Surprise! This Is How Porsha Williams Announced Her Pregnancy to The Real Housewives of Atlanta Costars
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?