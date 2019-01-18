Timothée Chalamet Rapping as 'Lil Timmy Tim Is the Best Video You'll See Today

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., 18 Jan. 2019 11:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Timoth&amp;eacute;e Chalamet

YouTube/The Graham Norton Show

And here you thought you couldn't love Timothée Chalamet even more.

Before you kick off the weekend and plan for your big night out, we have one video that you have to see to believe.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show this week, Timothée couldn't help but look back at his school days including a particular math class that sparked his creativity.

While doing an exam for statistics, students had to deliver a presentation. But the Beautiful Boy star wanted to do more of a statistics rap.

Ladies and gentlemen, may we introduce you to 'Lil Timmy Tim?

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

"I posted it. I did it with a friend on the green screen in school," he explained. "I was going to Photoshop my teacher's face in but I got too lazy so now I'm just pointing around and there's nothing."

Without further ado, Graham Norton had the honor of sharing the "statistical rap styling's of 'Lil Timmy Tim" for us at home.

Wearing a gray V-neck tee with a red baseball cap (on sideways of course), Timothée tried to win over the teacher with his lyrics and skills.

"Look at me, It's Timmy T," he rapped. "Statistics, yo. Statistics, yo."

Somehow, someway, the teacher thought Timothée deserved a D for the project. We would beg to differ. Fast-forward to 1:35 in the video above to see the throwback clip for yourself. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Timothée Chalamet , The Graham Norton Show , TV , YouTube , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Wendy Williams

Here's Why Wendy Williams' Return to Daytime TV Is Delayed Again

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Surprise! This Is How Porsha Williams Announced Her Pregnancy to The Real Housewives of Atlanta Costars

Robert Stack, Unsolved Mysteries

Unsolved Mysteries Reboot Coming to Netflix With Stranger Things Producers

Seeking Sister Wife

Will Jealousy Derail This Seeking Sister Wife Couple From Adding a New Spouse?

Supergirl, Nicole Maines

Supergirl's Dreamer Suits Up in First Look at Nicole Maines' Costume

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Monique Is In a Bit of a Panic Over Latrice in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Sneak Peek

Game of Thrones

Kit Harington Has Plans for the Crypt Statue of Jon Snow From the Game of Thrones Teaser

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.