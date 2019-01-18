And here you thought you couldn't love Timothée Chalamet even more.

Before you kick off the weekend and plan for your big night out, we have one video that you have to see to believe.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show this week, Timothée couldn't help but look back at his school days including a particular math class that sparked his creativity.

While doing an exam for statistics, students had to deliver a presentation. But the Beautiful Boy star wanted to do more of a statistics rap.

Ladies and gentlemen, may we introduce you to 'Lil Timmy Tim?