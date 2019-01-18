Michael Bublé, is that you?

Ellen DeGeneres had the 43-year-old singer go undercover at a supermarket in Burbank, Calif. and stir up some shenanigans under the guise of a cashier. All of the antics were captured for Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

As part of the prank, DeGeneres gave Bublé an earpiece and then ordered him to follow her instructions. For instance, she had him stick out his tongue and tell customers he was nervous because it was his first day.

However, the four-time Grammy winner had one very unexpected customer—Eric Stonestreet. That's right! The Modern Family star brought his food items right up to Bublé's register. The talk-show host then ordered Bublé to make a "beep" sound every time he scanned an item. Of course, the crooner obliged.

"I smell something awry at my Handy Market," the actor said.