by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., 18 Jan. 2019 7:58 AM
Dean McDermott won't stand for your criticisms about his kids.
The actor, who is famously married to Tori Spelling and shares five children with her, did not mince words when his little ones came under attack by internet critics. The comment storm began after Spelling shared a group photo of their family with Ian Ziering and his family at a movie screening.
"I can't believe @ianzieringand I once played BH teens Steve Sanders and Donna Martin and now we are married to the loves of our lives and between us have 7 kiddos who all adore each other!" the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum captioned the photo. "Tonight, @erinziering and I hosted a screening of @adogswayhome for @sonypictures at @sohohouse fir family and friends and a massive kiddo takeover. What a special movie! It'll make you laugh, cry, and go Ahhhh many times. We all loved it! What a special night (even in this crazy LA rain)."
In the snap, the couple's daughters Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, and sons Beau, 1, Liam, 11, and Finn, 6, were pictured standing with their celebrity parents and smiling. However, the comments on the photo sparked the opposite of joy.
"Way to make your kids look frumpy, you do your hair and make up to the T and let them walk out looking like they don't own a brush...." one critic commented.
"A little more attention to what the children were wearing at the premiere should and could have been in order. At the very least make sure their clothes are clean. Etc," another wrote.
"I'm getting so mad about this. Why do you let your kids get so fat? You advertise slimming products yourself. See how shabby they look. Shy yourself. They look like neglected with clothes that are too small," a third critiqued.
Well, their protective dad was appalled at the remarks, so he fired back with a lengthy comment. "I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children. Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!! For your information, we went from a long day at school to the movie. And I don't know any child that is NOT disheveled at the end of the day. Not to mention that just before this picture was taken, they were wrestling and running around with all the other kids that were at the movie. So I apologize we didn't get the iron and steamer out to make them perfect for you. Their [sic] kids .They're messy and dirty. That's what they do," he explained.
"And what's wrong with shopping at Target??!! Over half of America shops there. The way they grow out of clothing so quickly is astounding. Are we supposed to shop at Gucci?? These are kids folks. Messy stinkly little bundles of fun, laughter and love."
McDermott continued, fighting back against those who question the kids' health.
"As far as saying my children are overweight, well that's just mean and Un-called for," he wrote. "They're going through different growth phases, and even if our children are on the bigger side. Who cares. They're happy and healthy and I'm sorry they don't look like skinny supermodels. People come in all shapes and sizes. So who are you to judge."
As the proud dad concluded, "You should all be ashamed of yourselves for passing such horrible judgement [sic] on innocent beautiful children. Shame on you all!!!! Thank you to all the people who came to our defense. You're all kind compassionate souls. Down with the haters!! Up with love!!"
