In honor of Valentine's Day, Khloe Kardashian is showing love to the person that always has her back: Malika Haqq.

Since the early days of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, viewers have watched Koko and Malika's friendship grow and evolve, and while they've had their personal trials and tribulations, they always manage to find their way back to each other. They're relatable, loyal and inseparable. Now they're making it a point to celebrate their long-lasting friendship through a new collaboration.

"We've actually never done a collab together of this magnitude before," Khloe told E! News, in reference to their seven-piece collection with Becca Cosmetics. "I think a lot of best friends can relate, especially when someone is going through a breakup or whatever. People always make this huge emphasis on Valentine's Day, but you have each other...You don't always need a man to enjoy Valentine's Day. We just love the whole idea and it really spoke to us."

It also made sense for Malika and Khloe, who has had ups and downs with boyfriend Tristan Thompson With different skin complexions, undertones and beauty styles, they tend to get ready together but are forced to use different products or the same products on different parts of the face.