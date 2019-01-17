Ariana Grande is seeing the world through rose-colored glasses.

Well, they're more pink. The pop star dropped her highly-anticipated song "7 Rings" along with the music video on Thursday night and it's truly drenched in pink. From the super sexy ensembles to the kitchen Ariana crawls across, pink was everywhere.

And oh yeah, did we mention Ariana raps? Set to the "My Favorite Things" from The Sound of Music, the songstress makes her love for the finer things in life known. From "lashes and diamonds" to "ATM machines" and "breakfast at Tiffany's," Grande's latest track is an ode to living life on her terms.

Without further ado, we're breaking down our favorite moments from "7 Rings:"

1. Easter Eggs Galore:

True Arianators quickly noticed that the intro for "7 Rings" was suspiciously similar to the one included in the music video for "Thank U, Next." This means that Grande was dropping clues (a.k.a new music!) right under our noses and we didn't even notice.