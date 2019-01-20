7 Films We're Excited To Watch In 2019!

From deep space to the Motherland, 2019 is going to be yet another great year for Hollywood — as old favourites get remade into live action epics, with sequels and prequels to really rev us up!
Here are some of the films that everyone will be dying to watch this year!
1. Charlie's Angels
The hijinks and hilarities of the iconic trio of crime fighting bad-lasses (geddit?) get a 2019 remake! Harking back to its legendary Seventies roots of second wave feminism, the new film's fresh kiss of life will see the ever brooding and too-cool-for-school Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott (of Power Rangers fame) and Hollywood newcomer Ella Balinska, take on the three empowered female characters we are so familiar with! And it looks like Charlie's gone international! We just cannot wait for the three of them to fight crime all over the world. Did we also mention that it is directed by comic legend Elizabeth Banks — who also stars in it?
2. Aladdin
Since the trailer of a windy Sahara — in the first rays of dawn — first swept through our smart phone screens, when it premiered late last year, we were instantly hooked! And it looks like the live action remake of our favourite childhood street urchin Aladdin, does not disappoint. Starring the sexy Mena Massoud as the namesake prince, Pink Ranger Naomi Scott of Power Rangers fame, and Will Smith as the iconic jolly blue genie!
3. Captain Marvel
Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers — a former US Air Force pilot who gets fatally wounded during an accident; only to have her DNA fused with that of a militant alien race: The Kree, and eventually becomes Captain Marvel — the most powerful crime fighter in the entire Marvel universe. And Denvers finds herself caught between an intergalactic war between the alien race that saved her, and the Skrulls that are hell bent on destruction. The film also stars Gemma Chan, Jude Law and Samuel L. Jackson.
4. Avengers: End Game
Thanks to intergalactic villain: Thanos, its prequel, Avengers: Infinity War, saw the literal demise of half of the inhabitants of our planet, and so many of our favourite Marvel superheroes – Vision, the Winter Soldier (the dreamy Carter Baizen from Gossip Girl) and especially Black Panther (we thought Wakanda was supposed to be "forever"?). And in the sequel, Avengers: End Game sees Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) lost in space while Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) try to salvage all there is of Earth and rally up for revenge. Oh, also get ready for the appearance of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in End Game!
5. Hellboy
This 2019 remake of the iconic graphic novel series sees Stranger Things's David Harbour as the unlikely protagonist of the film and sci-fi screen goddess Milla Jovovich — the female antagonist. Set in what seems to be present day London, expect a whole lot of British accents and the appearance of Korean American action film star and sex god, Daniel Dae Kim speaking in a crisp, cut glass accent. The film also stars American Gods' Ian McShane and American actress, Sasha Lane.
6. The Lion King
We know the soundtrack of the original early Nineties animation by heart. And we most certainly know all the voices of the A-listers that are tasked to bring these animals that we hold so dear into the third dimension! We absolutely cannot wait, because this summer, we journey back to the cradle of civilisation with The Lion King! We really could go on and talk about the laundry list of actors and actresses that are attached to this film, but we will just mention the only name that truly matters: Béyonce — who plays the Nala to Donald Glover's Simba.
7. X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Before she became the powerful Omega Level mutant that Marvel comic book fans, all over the world, are so incredibly familiar with, Jean Grey was a caring and self-sacrificial telekinetic; until the Phoenix Force took over her body. Starring British stunner, Sophie Turner, as the film's namesake, Dark Phoenix will see her in one of the darkest roles Turner has ever undertaken. The film also stars Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jessica Chastain. So what is to be the plight of the X-Men, and the world, after the omnipresent cosmic Phoenix Force takes over our beloved mutant during a mission that goes awry in space? Guess we'll have to watch to find out!