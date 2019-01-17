Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino's Wife Shares Details on His Prison Stay

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., 17 Jan. 2019 3:56 PM

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is feeling grateful for all the support he has received since entering prison two days ago.

His wife, Lauren Sorrentino, gave his fans an update on Thursday, in light of the outpouring of support she and her husband have experienced in the past few days. "Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love & support," she wrote on Twitter. "We speak everyday & he's doing great."

In the short time that the reality star has been in prison, he's received "thousands of letters" from fans all across the world. Of course, he likely won't be able to respond to every single later, but nonetheless, he "wanted to express his gratitude to each and everyone of you."

Lauren concluded her statement by expressing both her and her husband's gratitude. "It is truly heartwarming to have this support during this time," she wrote.

Lauren and The Situation have maintained a positive attitude throughout this entire ordeal. Even as they drove to the prison to begin his eight-month sentence, they joked about celebrating his return home with a Funfetti cake. 

It is no surprise the two are in such a state of bliss. They wed in November and have since been celebrating their nuptials and the holidays in the three months since their wedding. Mike also celebrated three years of sobriety

All in all, Lauren said they are glad to have put "an end to this chapter" and are looking forward to the future that awaits them. 

Mike was sentenced to eight months behind bars in October for tax evasion, to which he pleaded guilty. After he completes the eight months, he will have two years of supervised release and 500 hours of community service. This is in addition to a $10,000 fine and $123,000 in restitution, which he has already paid. 

