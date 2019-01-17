Camila Cabello, Cardi B and More to Perform at the 2019 Grammy Awards

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., 17 Jan. 2019 7:26 AM

Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

Music's Biggest Night is about to get even bigger.

The Recording Academy announced the performers for the 2019 Grammy Awards on Thursday, and fans will definitely recognize a few famous faces.

Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone and Shawn Mendes are just a few of the artists set to take the stage at the Los Angeles Staples Center that night. Janelle Monáe, Dan + Shay and Kacey Musgraves are also set to perform.

The night is sure to be a memorable one for these artists. Not only are Cabello and Mendes making their Grammy performance debut, but both stars are also up for a few awards. The "Never Be the Same" singer is in the running for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Havana (Live)," as well as for Best Pop Vocal Album for Camila. Meanwhile, Mendes is nominated for Song of the Year for his chart-topper "In My Blood," as well as for Best Pop Vocal Album for Shawn Mendes.

Read

Shawn Mendes "Walking on Clouds" Over First Grammy Nominations

However, they aren't the only performers hoping to win a trophy. Cardi B is also a contender in five categories: Record of the Year ("I Like It"), Album of the Year (Invasion of Privacy), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Maroon 5 ("Girls Like You"), Best Rap Performance ("Be Careful") and Best Rap Album (Invasion of Privacy). In addition, Monáe is up for two awards—Album of the Year (Dirty Computer) and Best Music Video (Pink)"—and Musgraves is nominated for four Grammys: Album of the Year (Golden Hour), Best Country Solo Performance ("Butterflies"), Best Country Song ("Space") and Best Country Album (Golden Hour).

There are even some first-time nominees in the group. In addition to Mendes and Cabello, Dan + Shay are up for Best Country  Duo/Group performance for their song "Tequila," and Post Malone is in the running in four categories: Record Of The Year ("Rockstar" with 21 Savage), Album Of The Year (Beerbongs & Bentleys), Best Pop Solo Performance ("Better Now"), and Best Rap/Sung Performance ("Rockstar"). 

To see the full list of nominees, check out the list here.

Read

Grammy Awards Nominations 2019: The Complete List

Alicia Keys is set to host the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. 

Fans can catch all the action by tuning into the CBS Television Network Sunday, Feb. 10 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

