"Are you in love with me? Yes or no?"

If you thought last week's episode of The Bachelorette was dramatic, wait ‘til you get a load of tonight's game changer.

Seriously, did someone write this? Did they secretly make this a scripted drama without us knowing about it? That was just dramatically brutal, and lacked pretty much all of the fun that we've come to expect from this show.

Last week's episode ended with Shawn coming to Kaitlyn's room. She thought he was upset about her having slept with Nick, but he didn't even know about that. He was inconsolable just knowing she gave another guy the date rose, after Kaitlyn had visited him off-camera to tell him he might be the one.

He begged her to tell him whether she was in love with him or not, and she felt like she was being put on the spot, and it was all just about as intense as things can get between two people calmly yet tearfully discussing their relationship—or so we thought.

Turns out, every single conversation tonight was intense and upsetting and just plain sad, and this was a night entirely comprised of conversations. There was no boxing, or sumo wrestling, or rapping, or even awkward sexy times behind a door. There was just heartbreak, and it was almost too dang much.

We're actually sort of at a loss for words, because there was nothing to make fun of. Nothing! We're barely even comfortable making fun of Cupcake's glorious crying face, because it was just so sad.