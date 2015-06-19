"If you are having a party, this is the most efficient food to present to your guests. Rather than going back and forth between a pizza and a mini dog, combine them together and eat them together in an efficient manner. No more wasting time in line and filling your stomach. Genius idea to mix them together. This may even be the next meal for any Gala event with celebrities, because deep down everyone wants to eat a pizza and a hot dog, and now you can have both in one great serving without the guilt of saying you had two portions, because in my mind, I ate one portion, and then I had seconds of one portion and then thirds of one portion. Sorry, I may have eaten a whole box because they were sooooo damn good and efficient to eat."

"I have never felt more American in my life. Slowly as I drifted into cardiac arrest the sounds of Toby Keith drifted into my head. "

"This was not one step closer to a good beach body. But, alas, I mustered up the courage and the pizza part isn't so bad. Although the pigs in a blanket are nothing like the pillowy creations my Mom used to make. Couldn't eat a whole mini hot dog, but if one is craving a good, cheesy, greasy creation, this is your solution."

"At the very least, it forces me to work out immediately out of fear of a heart attack. Jon Stewart was not wrong."