All The Red Carpet Looks From The 28th Seoul Music Awards

Taking place just this past week, the 28th Seoul Music Awards drew K-pop's biggest names to the red carpet to celebrate the industry's achievements. From BTS and TWICE, to NCT 127 and Momoland, the K-pop stars did not disappoint with their red carpet fashion. The perfectly coordinated outfits were a visual treat with suave suiting taking the spotlight for the men, while the ladies opted for gorgeous gowns or slick outfits. See all the looks below:
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images
BTS
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images
TWICE
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images
Red Velvet
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images
Wanna One
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images
GFriend
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images
NCT 127
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images
IZ*ONE
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images
Monsta X
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images
Mamamoo
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images
SEVENTEEN
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images
Momoland
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images
Stray Kids