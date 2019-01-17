All The Red Carpet Looks From The 28th Seoul Music Awards

Taking place just this past week, the 28th Seoul Music Awards drew K-pop's biggest names to the red carpet to celebrate the industry's achievements. From BTS and TWICE, to NCT 127 and Momoland, the K-pop stars did not disappoint with their red carpet fashion. The perfectly coordinated outfits were a visual treat with suave suiting taking the spotlight for the men, while the ladies opted for gorgeous gowns or slick outfits. See all the looks below:

BTS, 28th Seoul Music Awards

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

BTS

TWICE, 28th Seoul Music Awards

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

TWICE

Red Velvet, 28th Seoul Music Awards

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

Red Velvet

Wanna One, 28th Seoul Music Awards

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

Wanna One

GFriend, 28th Seoul Music Awards

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

GFriend

NCT 127, 28th Seoul Music Awards

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

NCT 127

IZ*ONE, 28th Seoul Music Awards

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

IZ*ONE

Monsta X, 28th Seoul Music Awards

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

Monsta X

Mamamoo, 28th Seoul Music Awards

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

Mamamoo

SEVENTEEN, 28th Seoul Music Awards

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

SEVENTEEN

Momoland, 28th Seoul Music Awards

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

Momoland

Stray Kids, 28th Seoul Music Awards

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

Stray Kids

