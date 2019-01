Watch Louis Vuitton's FW19 Menswear Show Live From Paris

Virgil Abloh's second runway collection for French luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton is set to take Paris by storm, and you can just bet his celeb besties will be on the front row to show their support. After all, who could forget his tearful embrace with Kanye West at his debut show last year?

Take a front row seat for the Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2019 menswear fashion show right from the comfort of your own home tonight at the following times:

9.30PM SG/MY/PH | 8.30PM JKT