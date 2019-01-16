BLACKPINK's Jennie Is The New Face Of Korean Beauty Brand HERA

What a week it's turning out to be for BLACKPINK member, Jennie Kim!
The main vocalist of the Korean girl group, who turned 23 yesterday, has got an exciting new gig to kick off 2019. K-beauty conglomerate Amorepacific announced earlier this week that Jennie would be joining their family of models, actresses and idols as the new face of their fashionable beauty brand HERA.
In a statement, Amorepacific acknowledged, "Jennie will be working together with Jun Ji-hyun (Gianna Jun) as our model." The company also said that the "Solo" singer would start her official activities with the brand next month.
HERA is one of the top beauty brands in South Korea, and is well-known for their revolutionary cushion foundations — one of which is reportedly sold every two seconds. The beauty brand is also the title sponsor of the biannual Seoul Fashion Week, which has risen to prominence for its out-there street style, star-studded front rows and experimental fashion designers.
So what should we expect from Jennie as the new face of HERA? Possibly appearances at store events, new campaigns, front row appearances at Seoul Fashion Week and more!
Stay tuned for more information.