5 Seconds of Summer's Michael Clifford Is Engaged to Crystal Leigh

5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford is engaged!

The musician proposed to his longtime girlfriend Crystal Leigh during a romantic sunset outing. Clifford posted about the big news on Instagram and the described significance of the location. "I was lucky enough to ask the love of my life to marry me in the place it all began for us," he wrote. "In the last 3 years she has helped evolve and shape who I am in ways I could never have imagined. I couldn't ask for anyone better to spend the rest of my life with. I love loving you, Crystal."

Clifford posted three pictures from the evening and the couple looks happy as can be. In one, Leigh's ring is on full display as she holds her face in shock and happiness. The second one shows the actual proposal and the third shows them laying down in the tent surrounded by photos of them.

According to Us Weekly, Clifford popped the question to Leigh at the Ungasan Clifftop Resort in Bali with the sunset in the background. It also happens to be the same place where they had their first kiss three years earlier. The publication says he played the 1975's song "Medicine" in the background.