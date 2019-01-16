The Conners Finale Promo Promises a "Big Return"

Who's coming back to The Conners?
A new promo for next week's season finale, exclusive to E! News, shows Darlene (Sara Gilbert) answering the door and being a little surprised (or maybe annoyed?) by whoever she finds there.
"You think you can just come in here and I'm gonna drop everything?!" she says to this mysterious "big return."
The arrival, whoever it is, comes right after she's revealed that her boyfriend has asked her to move to Chicago with him, so could this new old person be here to throw a bit of a wrench into her plans? (AKA is it David? It's gotta be David, right? We're going to bet it's David.)
The finale also finds Becky (Lecy Goranson) joking about rehab and Fedexing her baby back to Darlene while Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) deals with Peter cheating on her, all while the promo is promising big changes and big trouble alongside that big return.
In last night's episode, the family bonded with both Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) and even Becky's baby daddy, Emilio (Rene Rosado), with Dan eventually offering Emilio a job despite his illegal status while Becky finally considered letting him be a part of the baby's life.
Ben and Darlene had a disagreement over how to parent Mark after a piano lesson went horribly wrong, but then made up enough for him to invite her to move to Chicago with him to continue their weirdo magazine...which is definitely not going to happen because it would disrupt the entire premise of this show, but we'll just wait to see how it all plays out.
A second season has not been announced...yet.
The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.