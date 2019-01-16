Knock, knock. The city inspectors have arrived.

Earlier today, R. Kelly's recording studio in the West Loop of Chicago received some unexpected visitors when several inspectors from the city Department of Buildings gained access to his warehouse.

According to multiple local reports, the inspection was granted by a Cook County Judge last week after city attorneys suspected people may be living in the building even though the space has not been zoned for that purpose.

Kelly's rep had no comment about the inspection. E! News also reached out to the singer's attorney.

A spokesperson for Chicago's Department of Buildings told E! News: "To be clear, the City's emergency motion to gain entry to the building is not related to any criminal case and would only result in building code violations."