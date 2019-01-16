Who is the Monster?!?!

Of all the masked singers on The Masked Singer, the Monster is the one that has perhaps driven us the craziest. He's a very good singer, and his clues are very specific. He was on top of the world, then the world called him a monster so he went into his cave, and now he's trying to make a comeback. Now, thanks to our exclusive sneak peek below, we've got a new clue.

"I like to keep my head in the game," he tells the celeb panel.

They immediately assume he's an athlete, and we're over here thinking it's a High School Musical reference (Corbin Bleu, is that you?)