Katharine McPhee Tries on Wedding Dresses and Looks Like a Beautiful Bride

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 16 Jan. 2019 6:25 AM

Here comes the bride!

Katharine McPhee gave fans a glimpse into her wedding planning process on Tuesday by posting a picture of herself at a bridal gown fitting on Instagram. 

The American Idol alumna stunned in a fitted white dress and long, elegant veil with lace detailing. It looks like she brought along Jordan Foster—a stylist and daughter of fiancé David Foster—for the special occasion.

But don't get too excited. McPhee assured her followers this gorgeous gown was not the final pick.

"Wedding dress fittings today with @jordiefos!" the "Over It" singer captioned the image. "It was such a happy day. (It's not the dress, but just wanted to share)." 

Either way, it looks like the future groom was a fan of her look and gave it a like on Instagram. His older daughter, Erin Foster, also gushed over the ensemble. 

"So cuuuuute," she wrote.

McPhee seemed to have gotten a tad bit emotional during the fitting, too. After a follower asked if it was "normal" she was tearing up over the pic, the Smash star replied, "I cried today too! So yes!"

Katharine McPhee and David Foster: How the Unlikely Couple Beat the Odds and Found Love

The Grammy-winning composer proposed to McPhee over the summer during a romantic getaway to Italy.

"He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri," McPhee wrote in a shared text message to a friend. "Totally dark only stars. Thankfully he didn't push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me."

Sadly, just two weeks after the engagement news broke, McPhee revealed her father, Daniel McPhee, had passed away. The Waitress star later revealed her engagement ring was one of the last things she showed her dad before his death. 

"My dad was so happy for me," she wrote on Instagram.

This wedding will mark McPhee's second marriage and Foster's fifth. Many of the details surrounding the big day have yet to be revealed. But if the bride is already working on her dress, it can't be too far off!

