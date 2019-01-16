When at the Royal Opera House, dress up.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton did just that for her visit to the hallmark building in London on Wednesday. While she's always one to look stylish for every occasion, the mother of three stepped out in a vibrant magenta skirt suit by Oscar de la Renta. Ever the master fashion recycler, Middleton also sported the outfit in February 2017 at the Guild of Health Writers Conference. That time, however, she paired the colorful ensemble with a more typical pair of classic black pumps. Today, she opted for a new pair of Rupert Sanderson pumps adorned with a gold buckle on each toe.

To finish off the look, Middleton toted a black croc Aspinal of London buckle bag and left her brunette locks down in loose curls. As to be expected, it was chic duchess style all the way.