Happy birthday, Jennie! The undisputed reigning princess of K-pop turns 23 today and if you've been following her meteoric rise in the worlds of music and fashion, you would know that the BLACKPINK lead vocalist is so much more than a pretty face. "I want to be a a good influence to other people and in the music scene," the charismatic rapper told ELLE Korea in 2018. So without further ado, we give you the five things you need to know about the "Solo" singer.