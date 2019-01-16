by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 16 Jan. 2019 12:29 AM
Happy birthday, Jennie! The undisputed reigning princess of K-pop turns 23 today and if you've been following her meteoric rise in the worlds of music and fashion, you would know that the BLACKPINK lead vocalist is so much more than a pretty face. "I want to be a a good influence to other people and in the music scene," the charismatic rapper told ELLE Korea in 2018. So without further ado, we give you the five things you need to know about the "Solo" singer.
1. Jennie was born in Anyang, on the outskirts of Seoul, and was raised in Auckland, New Zealand for five years before returning to Seoul for high school. Because of her international background, she is able to speak both English and Korean fluently, and has added Japanese to the list of languages she is able to communicate with as well.
2. The undisputed fashion queen of the group, Jennie has earned herself many nicknames including "Human Gucci" and "YG Princess". Her fashion-forward ensembles have also caught the eye of several fashion brands, including Chanel. She was officially named the French fashion brand's Korean ambassador in June 2018.
Cant wait for you guys to see SOLO🌸
3. Her all-time idol is Rihanna. Talking to ELLE Korea in a 2018 interview, she said, "My number one idol will always be Rihanna. She has everything I want to be." With her rapping chops and recently released single, "Solo", we think she's definitely on her way there.
4. Jennie trained for five years and 10 months before making her debut at the age of 19. She has also made appearances in several of her fellow label mates' music videos and singles, including Seungri's "GG Be" and G-Dragon's "That XX". Is it any wonder why Seungri calls her the "YG secret weapon"?
#BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 #JENNIE #제니 #HAPPYBIRTHDAY #20190116 #YG
5. Jennie was born in 1996 — the Year of the Pig in the Chinese zodiac — and is a Capricorn. According to the Chinese zodiac, Pigs are a symbol of wealth and fortune, and are known to be hardworking, enthusiastic and prone to take up positions of power (hello, Jennie is the main vocalist and face of BLACKPINK!). As a Capricorn, she has a fierce drive for success and is incredibly loyal in a relationship (hear that, Kai?).
