5 Things You Didn't Know About BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 16 Jan. 2019 12:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Happy birthday, Jennie! The undisputed reigning princess of K-pop turns 23 today and if you've been following her meteoric rise in the worlds of music and fashion, you would know that the BLACKPINK lead vocalist is so much more than a pretty face. "I want to be a a good influence to other people and in the music scene," the charismatic rapper told ELLE Korea in 2018. So without further ado, we give you the five things you need to know about the "Solo" singer.

Read

All The Outfits Worn By BLACKPINK's Jennie For Her 'Solo' Debut MV

1. Jennie was born in Anyang, on the outskirts of Seoul, and was raised in Auckland, New Zealand for five years before returning to Seoul for high school. Because of her international background, she is able to speak both English and Korean fluently, and has added Japanese to the list of languages she is able to communicate with as well.

2. The undisputed fashion queen of the group, Jennie has earned herself many nicknames including "Human Gucci" and "YG Princess". Her fashion-forward ensembles have also caught the eye of several fashion brands, including Chanel. She was officially named the French fashion brand's Korean ambassador in June 2018. 

3. Her all-time idol is Rihanna. Talking to ELLE Korea in a 2018 interview, she said, "My number one idol will always be Rihanna. She has everything I want to be." With her rapping chops and recently released single, "Solo", we think she's definitely on her way there.

Read

It's Official: EXO's Kai And BLACKPINK's Jennie Are Dating!

4. Jennie trained for five years and 10 months before making her debut at the age of 19. She has also made appearances in several of her fellow label mates' music videos and singles, including Seungri's "GG Be" and G-Dragon's "That XX". Is it any wonder why Seungri calls her the "YG secret weapon"?

5. Jennie was born in 1996 — the Year of the Pig in the Chinese zodiac — and is a Capricorn. According to the Chinese zodiac, Pigs are a symbol of wealth and fortune, and are known to be hardworking, enthusiastic and prone to take up positions of power (hello, Jennie is the main vocalist and face of BLACKPINK!). As a Capricorn, she has a fierce drive for success and is incredibly loyal in a relationship (hear that, Kai?).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Asia , Blackpink , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop , Fashion
Latest News
Louis Vuitton Prefall 2019 Lookbook

First Look At Louis Vuitton's Star-Filled Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook

Jessicacindy - thumbnail

5 Minutes With... Seamstress To The Stars, Jessicacindy Hartono

Louis Vuitton Prefall 2019 Lookbook

Urassaya Sperbund, Zhong Chuxi & More Celebs Star In Louis Vuitton's New Lookbook

Olivia Culpo

Revolve Around the World Takes Olivia Culpo and More Supermodels to Japan

Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook, Sophie Turner, Michelle Williams

Louis Vuitton Releases a Star-Studded Lookbook in Lieu of a Runway Show for Pre-Fall 2019

Eddie Peng, Berluti - thumbnail

Eddie Peng Is The First Asian Brand Ambassador For Berluti

Jackson Wang, GOT7, Fendi FW19 - thumbnail

GOT7's Jackson Wang Had A Surprise Performance In Milan

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.