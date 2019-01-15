Paris Jackson is seeking treatment for issues related to her mental health.

The famous daughter of the late Michael Jackson is currently living in a mental health facility in the hopes of improving her mental health. A source tells E! News, "After a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, Paris decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health."

"She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her," the insider shares.

Followers of the young starlet began to speculate that the model was facing issues when she suddenly stopped sharing photos on social media in the middle of December. She also didn't appear to join her family for a vacation to Tokyo, Japan over the holidays, which is unlike the star, who is close to her younger brothers.