How the New Temptation Island Compares to the Original Series

Temptation Island makes its revamped debut on USA Network tonight, and it's not quite the same Temptation Island you may remember from 2001.

That much is clear just from watching the opening of the premiere, which couldn't go in a more different direction from the original premiere. Where the 2019 version begins with beautiful shots of a beach and loving couples embracing each other on the beach, followed by host Mark L. Walberg describing this as a "journey" these couples are about to embark on, the 2001 Fox version hits a whole lot harder.

"I feel like I sold my soul to do something fantastic, which is come to this place," says a distraught man. "And now the fun is over, and I'm paying for it."

That footage is intercut with text, explaining the definitions of "tempt," "tempting," and "temptation."

It's like the beginning of a disaster movie, showing you what's about to happen before it tells you how, and it's clear we're all here to watch some couples cheat on each other and have a good time. The music is terrifying, the footage is scandalous, and this show also wants to call itself a "journey," but it's in angry-looking red text that says "The journey begins now." It's not a journey that looks fun to go on!