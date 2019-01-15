Olivia Culpo, Shay Mitchelland other Instagram influencers continue to prove their undeniable style on the streets of Tokyo.

Revolve Around the World took a pack of 11 models and Instagram influencers, who have been deemed as part of REVOLVE's's "top brand ambassadors", to the country for a few days of sightseeing, eating and, of course, plenty of photo opps. Olivia and the rest of the crew pulled out all the stops for their getaway to the trendy city and sported some of fashion's hottest trends.

The ladies created their effortlessly stylish looks by wearing Revolve's in-house brands Lovers + Friends, LPA, Majorelle, L'Academie, GRLFRND, NBD, House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE and h:ours.