The Flash is back tonight, and he's got a whole lot going on.

When last we saw the West-Allen family when they weren't in the middle of a crossover, we had just learned that Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) had been working with her dad's arch-nemesis Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh), and Nora just learned that it was Thawne who murdered her grandmother.

Along with a new villain and the continued problem of Cicada, there's a lot for the gang to immediately deal with and to look forward to dealing with down the line...including the looming Crisis on Infinite Earths, which is next year's crossover. Sure, that's not happening til late fall and we've barely recovered from the last crossover, but given how significant that story is to The Flash in the comics, it's not a surprise that the seeds will start to get planted pretty soon.

And then of course, there's Barry's disappearance, which may or may not be tied in with Infinite Earths, but is very much tied in with the story of his relationship and Iris' relationship with their daughter. All of it will be addressed over the course of the rest of the season, and we got the scoop on what to expect from executive producer Todd Helbing.