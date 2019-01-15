Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty
Rihanna doesn't exactly have love on the brain when it comes to one family member.
E! News can confirm the Grammy winner filed a lawsuit against her father Ronald Fenty and his company called Fenty Entertainment.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, Rihanna claims her dad and his business partner have "egregiously and fraudulently misrepresented to third parties and the public that their company, Fenty Entertainment, is affiliated with Rihanna and has the authority to act on her behalf."
As a result, Rihanna alleges that her dad has "used these lies in a fraudulent effort to solicit millions of dollars from unsuspecting third parties in exchange for the false promise that they were authorized to act on Rihanna's behalf and/or that Rihanna would perform at various locations throughout the world."
E! News has reached out to Fenty Entertainment for comment.
Rihanna's complaint is for false advertising, false designation of origin and invasion of privacy—false light publicity.
According to court documents, Rihanna is bringing the lawsuit forward to protect her "name, reputation, goodwill and privacy."
In addition to her successful music career, the 30-year-old helped create Fenty Beauty that includes a massive line of makeup. Her Fenty line also expands to lingerie and more fashion.
As for Rihanna's relationship with her father, the businesswoman previously opened up what she witnessed between her mother and her father growing up. Rihanna claimed to have witnessed Ronald being abusive to her mother.
"Domestic violence is not something that people want anybody to know, so she would just hide it in the house," Rihanna previously shared with ABC News. "I always said to myself, 'I'm never going to date somebody like my dad, never.'"
As for her latest court case, Rihanna and her legal team are hoping for a jury trial. She's also seeking a declaration from the court that defendants are "prohibited from selling, offering for sale, advertising or promoting any goods or services using the FENTY mark or any other term that is confusingly similar to Rihanna's name."
