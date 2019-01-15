Steven Spielberg has just cast Maria for the West Side Story remake: 17-year-old Rachel Zegler.

The fresh-faced actress will make her film debut in the much-anticipated remake, and while the New Jersey high school student might not be a household name just yet, her West Side Story role will most definitely change all of that.

Deadline reports the prolific director saw more than 30,000 people from all over the world before casting Zegler. In true millennial fashion, the teen saw the casting call on Twitter for Latinx actors, and submitted her audition back in Jan. 2018, according to the publication. She reportedly sent in a video of her singing "Tonight" and "Me Siento Hermosa," the Spanish version of the musical's classic "I Feel Pretty."

"I am so thrilled to be playing the iconic role of Maria alongside this amazing cast," the actress told Deadline. "West Side Story was the first musical I encountered with a Latina lead character."